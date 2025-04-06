Sudarsan Pattnaik Receives Prestigious Fred Darrington Sand Master Award for World Peace Sculpture
Sudarsan Pattnaik, an acclaimed sand artist, received the Fred Darrington Sand Master Award at the Sandworld 2025 Festival in Weymouth, UK. He created a 10-foot sculpture of Lord Ganesha promoting 'World Peace', marking a memorable milestone. Pattnaik celebrates being the first Indian to win this significant accolade.
Esteemed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik was awarded The Fred Darrington Sand Master Award for his exceptional contributions to sand artistry. This momentous occasion took place during the Sandworld 2025 International Sand Art Festival in Weymouth, England.
In a significant achievement, Pattnaik crafted a 10-foot-high sand sculpture depicting Lord Ganesha carrying the message of 'World Peace'. This accolade gains additional importance as it coincides with the centenary of the revered British sand sculptor, Fred Darrington.
Pattnaik, who has competed in over 65 international sand art events, expressed his honor at becoming the first Indian to receive this prestigious award. The ceremony, attended by various international dignitaries, underscores Pattnaik's influence in enhancing cultural heritage globally through sand art.
