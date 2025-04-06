Honoring Lord Mahavir: A Celebration of Teachings and Legacy
Delhi Assembly celebrated Lord Mahavir's birth anniversary with 'Bhagwan Mahavir Gatha'. Speaker Vijender Gupta received 'Karmyogi Samman' and emphasized Mahavir's teachings. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and Jain community members attended, promoting Mahavir's message as pivotal for social harmony.
The Delhi Assembly hosted the 'Bhagwan Mahavir Gatha' on Sunday, marking the 2624th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir and the 2550th Nirvan Mahotsav. The event was designed to celebrate the life and teachings of the revered spiritual leader.
Vijender Gupta, Speaker of the Assembly, addressed attendees, highlighting the timeless relevance of Lord Mahavir's teachings. Gupta was honored with the 'Karmyogi Samman' award, presented by the Jain society for his contributions.
The gathering saw the presence of notable figures, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and revered members of the Jain community. Gupta commended the organizing committees, assuring them of the Delhi Legislative Assembly's ongoing support for such initiatives.
