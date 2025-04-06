Bollywood Remembers 'Bharat Kumar': A Tribute to Manoj Kumar

Bollywood paid tribute to the legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar at a prayer meet held at a luxury hotel on Sunday. Industry icons such as Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Prem Chopra were among the many who gathered to honor Kumar's memory.

Manoj Kumar, fondly remembered as 'Bharat Kumar' due to his iconic patriotic roles in films like 'Shaheed', 'Upkar', and 'Kranti', passed away on Friday, aged 87, following age-related health issues. His contributions left a lasting imprint on Hindi cinema.

The event witnessed the presence of numerous film fraternity members, including Ramesh Sippy and Rakesh Roshan. A large placard with Kumar's youthful image adorned with a floral wreath marked the solemn occasion. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)