Bollywood Remembers 'Bharat Kumar': A Tribute to Manoj Kumar
Prominent Hindi cinema figures gathered to pay homage to veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, celebrated for his patriotic films, at a memorial in his honor. Kumar, who passed away at 87, left behind a legacy in Bollywood with acclaimed films like 'Shaheed' and 'Kranti'.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood paid tribute to the legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar at a prayer meet held at a luxury hotel on Sunday. Industry icons such as Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Prem Chopra were among the many who gathered to honor Kumar's memory.
Manoj Kumar, fondly remembered as 'Bharat Kumar' due to his iconic patriotic roles in films like 'Shaheed', 'Upkar', and 'Kranti', passed away on Friday, aged 87, following age-related health issues. His contributions left a lasting imprint on Hindi cinema.
The event witnessed the presence of numerous film fraternity members, including Ramesh Sippy and Rakesh Roshan. A large placard with Kumar's youthful image adorned with a floral wreath marked the solemn occasion. He is survived by his wife and two sons.
(With inputs from agencies.)