Historic Leadership Transition at Sheikh Salim Chishti Dargah: Faridi's Rise as 17th Sajjada Nashin

Peerzada Arshad Faridi is set to become the 17th Sajjada Nashin of the Sheikh Salim Chishti Dargah, marking a significant spiritual leadership transition at Fatehpur Sikri.

The 'Dastarbandi' ceremony, a ritual involving the tying of a turban to symbolize leadership transfer, will take place on Monday. This will be the first such event in 80 years, with the last occurring in 1945 when Faridi's father, Raees Mian, was appointed at the young age of seven.

The ceremony is expected to draw a large gathering of both devotees and Sajjada Nashins from various Dargahs. Syed Zainul Abdin, the Sajjada Nashin of Ajmer Sharif, will attend as a special guest, highlighting the event's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)