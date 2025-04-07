Left Menu

Woody Harrelson Opts for Family Over 'White Lotus'

Woody Harrelson was initially set to join HBO's 'The White Lotus,' but a scheduling conflict with a family vacation forced him to decline. Harrelson praised his would-be replacements, acknowledging Sam Rockwell's and Walton Goggins' exceptional performances. The show concluded its third season with a star-studded finale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:10 IST
True Detective star Woody Harrelson revealed he was nearly a part of HBO's acclaimed dark comedy series, 'The White Lotus'. However, a family vacation clashed with filming dates, leading to his exit from the potential role.

Harrelson was in talks to play either Walton Goggins' Rick or Sam Rockwell's Frank but reportedly stepped back due to a policy ensuring equal pay across the cast and his prior family plans.

Harrelson admitted his regret but praised the series for its quality, highlighting Sam Rockwell's exceptional performance in the third season, which concluded with a remarkable ensemble cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

