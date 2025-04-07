Left Menu

Logan Lerman Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5

Actor Logan Lerman is set to join the cast of the popular crime comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building' for its fifth season. The show, which airs on Hulu, stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as neighbors investigating a murder in their New York City apartment building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:51 IST
Logan Lerman Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5
Logan Lerman Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Logan Lerman, renowned for his previous work in 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower', has been announced as part of the ensemble cast for the fifth season of the acclaimed crime comedy 'Only Murders in the Building'.

As unveiled by Variety, the show continues its tradition of engaging narratives, featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as New York City apartment residents entangled in a murder mystery-turned-podcast.

While the details surrounding Lerman's role are undisclosed, the series, created by Martin and John Hoffman, boasts a star-studded lineup including Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, and Keegan-Michael Key, maintaining its appeal across its expanding fanbase since its debut in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025