Logan Lerman Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5

Actor Logan Lerman, renowned for his previous work in 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower', has been announced as part of the ensemble cast for the fifth season of the acclaimed crime comedy 'Only Murders in the Building'.

As unveiled by Variety, the show continues its tradition of engaging narratives, featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as New York City apartment residents entangled in a murder mystery-turned-podcast.

While the details surrounding Lerman's role are undisclosed, the series, created by Martin and John Hoffman, boasts a star-studded lineup including Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, and Keegan-Michael Key, maintaining its appeal across its expanding fanbase since its debut in 2021.

