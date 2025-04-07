First Spring 2025 Ascent of Mt. Annapurna I Completed

A team of climbers has achieved the first successful ascent of Mt. Annapurna I this spring, marking a significant start to the 2025 climbing season. The team, consisting of two Nepalese climbers along with fellow adventurers from China and Peru, reached the summit on Sunday.

Notably, climbers Phinjo Dorjee Sherpa, Dipan Gurung, and Zhao YiYi participated from Seven Summit Treks, while Cesar Chinchay represented Imaging Nepal. Their triumph came at 10:10 am, according to Dawa Futi Sherpa, Operations Manager of Seven Summit Treks.

Following their success, nine additional climbers conquered the peak on Monday, resulting in a total of thirteen climbers ascending the formidable Mt. Annapurna I over the course of just two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)