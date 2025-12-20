The U.S. State Department, influenced by a need to uphold democratic values, has denied visas to key Honduran electoral officials, Marlon Ochoa and Mario Morazan, amid ongoing controversy surrounding the country's presidential elections.

With the electoral process marred by a flawed vote-tallying system and fraud allegations, the State Department has demanded a swift manual vote count to address inconsistencies and restore confidence.

The ultimate outcome remains uncertain as Honduran officials grapple with internal and external pressures to finalize the election results before the December 30 deadline, while the U.S. administration supports a particular candidate's victory.

