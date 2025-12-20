Controversy Swirls Around Honduran Electoral Process Amid U.S. Visa Denials
The U.S. State Department denied visas to two Honduran officials due to allegations of undermining democracy. Concerns over a flawed vote-tallying system have delayed the finalization of Honduras' presidential election results, with pressure from the U.S. mandating a manual count to resolve inconsistencies.
The U.S. State Department, influenced by a need to uphold democratic values, has denied visas to key Honduran electoral officials, Marlon Ochoa and Mario Morazan, amid ongoing controversy surrounding the country's presidential elections.
With the electoral process marred by a flawed vote-tallying system and fraud allegations, the State Department has demanded a swift manual vote count to address inconsistencies and restore confidence.
The ultimate outcome remains uncertain as Honduran officials grapple with internal and external pressures to finalize the election results before the December 30 deadline, while the U.S. administration supports a particular candidate's victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
