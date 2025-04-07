Vineet Kumar Singh: On the Path to Stardom and Homeownership

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, known for his impactful performances, is on the brink of buying his first home in Mumbai after years of renting. His recent success comes from his role in the blockbuster 'Chhaava' and upcoming projects like 'Jaat'.

Singh shared with PTI that the success of 'Chhaava', a film about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj which grossed nearly Rs 600 crore, has led to increased recognition and promising film offers. Singh, who played Kavi Kalash, Sambhaji's close friend, received much praise for his role.

Having embarked on his acting journey with 2002's 'Pitaah', Singh found his major break with 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. His career reflects a dedication to roles with lasting impact, negotiating remuneration for artistic value. Now poised for roles in films like 'Jaat', Singh underscores the importance of collaboration and learning from seasoned actors like Sunny Deol.

