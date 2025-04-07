Left Menu

Vineet Kumar Singh: On the Path to Stardom and Homeownership

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, having received acclaim for his role in 'Chhaava', reveals his journey to buying a house in Mumbai. The Varanasi-born artist talks about his acting career, including upcoming projects like 'Jaat'. He credits success to involvement in impactful films and collaboration with iconic actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:39 IST
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, known for his impactful performances, is on the brink of buying his first home in Mumbai after years of renting. His recent success comes from his role in the blockbuster 'Chhaava' and upcoming projects like 'Jaat'.

Singh shared with PTI that the success of 'Chhaava', a film about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj which grossed nearly Rs 600 crore, has led to increased recognition and promising film offers. Singh, who played Kavi Kalash, Sambhaji's close friend, received much praise for his role.

Having embarked on his acting journey with 2002's 'Pitaah', Singh found his major break with 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. His career reflects a dedication to roles with lasting impact, negotiating remuneration for artistic value. Now poised for roles in films like 'Jaat', Singh underscores the importance of collaboration and learning from seasoned actors like Sunny Deol.

