Expanding Homeownership: PMAY-U 2.0 & Sambhav Home Loan

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) is a government initiative designed to expand homeownership for urban families, particularly those without permanent homes, through enhanced transparency and accessibility.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers the Sambhav Home Loan for customers with limited documentation, including those with cash incomes. The combination of these efforts, through the Interest Subsidy Scheme, assists families in reducing borrowing costs by providing a subsidy of up to Rs. 1.80 Lakh over five years.

This collaborative approach aims to build inclusivity in India's housing sector, offering adaptable housing finance options that cater to varied income profiles, thereby contributing to the creation of stronger urban communities.

