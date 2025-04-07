Left Menu

BJP's Kerala Outreach Stumbles Amid Church Land Controversy

The BJP's attempt to court Kerala's Christian community faced setbacks after an RSS mouthpiece article questioned the Church's land ownership. An attack on priests further strained relations. The Church-run Deepika editorial criticized the BJP and alleged escalating tensions with minorities, questioning the party's sincerity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:54 IST
BJP's Kerala Outreach Stumbles Amid Church Land Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's strategy to increase its political influence in Kerala by aligning with the Christian community has suffered a setback. A controversial article in 'Organiser', an RSS publication, raised alarm by questioning the Catholic Church's land ownership. This has led to tensions between the BJP and Church leaders in Kerala.

The BJP, aiming to shift alliances ahead of local body and state assembly elections, has been courting church figures but now faces increased criticism. An alleged attack on Kerala-based priests in BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh has further exacerbated the situation, casting a shadow over the party's efforts to form a political alternative in the state.

In response to the 'Organiser' article, the Church's daily publication 'Deepika' published a hard-hitting editorial condemning the silence of the central government on attacks against Christian institutions. The editorial questioned the exaggerated claims regarding Church landownership and aligned with the Christian protest against the Waqf Board's land claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025