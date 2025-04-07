BJP's Kerala Outreach Stumbles Amid Church Land Controversy

The BJP's strategy to increase its political influence in Kerala by aligning with the Christian community has suffered a setback. A controversial article in 'Organiser', an RSS publication, raised alarm by questioning the Catholic Church's land ownership. This has led to tensions between the BJP and Church leaders in Kerala.

The BJP, aiming to shift alliances ahead of local body and state assembly elections, has been courting church figures but now faces increased criticism. An alleged attack on Kerala-based priests in BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh has further exacerbated the situation, casting a shadow over the party's efforts to form a political alternative in the state.

In response to the 'Organiser' article, the Church's daily publication 'Deepika' published a hard-hitting editorial condemning the silence of the central government on attacks against Christian institutions. The editorial questioned the exaggerated claims regarding Church landownership and aligned with the Christian protest against the Waqf Board's land claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)