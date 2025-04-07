Inspiring Youth: A New Hindutva Narrative for Nation-Building
RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasized the need for a narrative that inspires youth in nation-building and accurately portrays Hindutva. Speaking in Mumbai, he linked Hindutva to societal transformation, urging correct cultural representations and highlighting challenges from modern technology to traditional family systems.
- Country:
- India
Speaking at a book launch in Mumbai, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale underscored the urgent need for a narrative that galvanizes the youth towards nation-building while presenting Hindutva authentically.
Hosabale argued for the importance of Hindutva as a foundational element for societal transformation, framing it as crucial amid evolving modern structures in finance, judiciary, and politics. He cautioned against potential distortions in the portrayal of Hindutva and advocated for a correct representation of history and society's cultural streams.
He also highlighted the modern challenges facing traditional family systems from evolving technology and lifestyles. He linked societal progress with preserving civic culture and warned that losing focus on these eternal principles could hinder true societal development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ram temple in Ayodhya is not an RSS achievement, but society's: RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.
Never pushed for appointment of Sangh functionaries as PAs of ministers during BJP rule in K'taka: RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.
People with invader mindset are a threat to India: RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.
Religion-based reservation not accepted in Constitution authored by B R Ambedkar: RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.