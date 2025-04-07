Inspiring Youth: A New Hindutva Narrative for Nation-Building

Speaking at a book launch in Mumbai, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale underscored the urgent need for a narrative that galvanizes the youth towards nation-building while presenting Hindutva authentically.

Hosabale argued for the importance of Hindutva as a foundational element for societal transformation, framing it as crucial amid evolving modern structures in finance, judiciary, and politics. He cautioned against potential distortions in the portrayal of Hindutva and advocated for a correct representation of history and society's cultural streams.

He also highlighted the modern challenges facing traditional family systems from evolving technology and lifestyles. He linked societal progress with preserving civic culture and warned that losing focus on these eternal principles could hinder true societal development.

(With inputs from agencies.)