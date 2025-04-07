Left Menu

Pierce Brosnan's First Day as Bond: A Hilarious Finger Fumble

Pierce Brosnan reminisced about his challenging first day as James Bond in 'Golden Eye', revealing a funny mishap with his finger due to hand surgery. Despite the hiccup, he solved the issue creatively with a Band-Aid and continued his iconic role in subsequent Bond films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:36 IST
Pierce Brosnan (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent appearance on 'The Late Show', actor Pierce Brosnan revisited his first day on the set of the 1995 film 'Golden Eye', where he stepped into the iconic shoes of 007. Host Stephen Colbert queried Brosnan about the advice he'd offer to future Bonds, leading to an amusing revelation.

Brosnan recounted the anxiety of the first shoot involving Robbie Coltrane and Minnie Driver, where he had just recovered from a tendon injury that left him with limited hand mobility. Despite this, he navigated the scene, which saw a humorous misstep when his finger unexpectedly sprang out during a critical moment.

The setback, however, was deftly managed with a simple Band-Aid, enabling Brosnan to complete his scenes. This resourceful solution marked the beginning of his tenure as Bond, which continued through three more films until he passed the baton to Daniel Craig in 2006, as per People and ANI reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

