Reviving Tradition: Maharashtra's Initiatives for Tamasha Artistes

Maharashtra's initiative to support tamasha artistes, spearheaded by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, involves forming an expert committee. This body will address post-pandemic challenges impacting the traditional folk art.

The committee, comprising representatives from tamasha organisations and subject experts, aims to deliver recommendations safeguarding the livelihoods and cultural integrity of tamasha.

Shelar highlighted concerns such as technological shifts impacting the traditional presentation and financial stresses on artistes. Immediate government intervention is deemed crucial to preserve this vital cultural heritage.

