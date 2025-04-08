Left Menu

White Gold: The Spring Obsession of Germany

Germany welcomes spring with its deep-rooted love for white asparagus, a vegetable regarded not just as food but a cultural celebration. Known as 'white gold' for its premium price and taste, this delicacy is a springtime staple that embodies tradition, social bonding, and a unique way of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:09 IST
White Gold: The Spring Obsession of Germany
  • Country:
  • Germany

Asparagus season has heralded the arrival of spring in Germany, where the vegetable is celebrated with fervor. This seasonal delight, particularly white asparagus, captivates the German populace unlike any other.

In the town of Beelitz, a renowned asparagus-growing region near Berlin, farmers capitalize on the 'white gold,' fetching up to €20 per kilo at the start of the season. The vegetable is more than a culinary item—it's a symbol of tradition and social gatherings, with roots tracing back to the Middle Ages.

While Germans consume their entire homegrown supply, they import additional stocks to meet demand. The preparation of this delicacy is often accompanied by social rituals, making it an integral part of German culture and way of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025