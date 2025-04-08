White Gold: The Spring Obsession of Germany

Asparagus season has heralded the arrival of spring in Germany, where the vegetable is celebrated with fervor. This seasonal delight, particularly white asparagus, captivates the German populace unlike any other.

In the town of Beelitz, a renowned asparagus-growing region near Berlin, farmers capitalize on the 'white gold,' fetching up to €20 per kilo at the start of the season. The vegetable is more than a culinary item—it's a symbol of tradition and social gatherings, with roots tracing back to the Middle Ages.

While Germans consume their entire homegrown supply, they import additional stocks to meet demand. The preparation of this delicacy is often accompanied by social rituals, making it an integral part of German culture and way of life.

