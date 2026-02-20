Controversial Arrest of Sabarimala Tantri: A Battle Over Tradition and Allegations

Sabarimala Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru has attributed his arrest in connection with alleged gold losses at the renowned hill shrine to his staunch stand during the 2018 Sabarimala women's entry controversy. He contends his position offended many influential figures.

Rajeevaru, the 16th accused in the gold loss from the Dwarapalaka and the 13th from the Sreekovil doorframes, received bail from the Kollam Vigilance Court. The court's decision reflected arguments linking his arrest to his resistance against political interference during the women's entry crisis.

The Opposition demands clarification from the Special Investigation Team, alleging political maneuvering. The court found insufficient evidence to link Rajeevaru to any illegal transactions, suggesting his arrest was unjustified. The controversy underscores significant tensions between traditional practices and contemporary directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)