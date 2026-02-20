Monks March: A Call for Respect and Tradition in Sri Lanka

In the heart of Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, a large assembly of Buddhist monks took to the streets on Friday to express dissatisfaction over the government's alleged neglect of Buddhist values and traditions. Claiming disrespect and a lack of consultation in state matters, the monks issued a call to action.

With no report of unrest, the protest highlighted the monks' demand for the government's adherence to the constitution, which mandates Buddhism as the state religion and obligates protection of its traditions. The protest aimed to ensure that Buddhism retains its significant role in social, cultural, and political affairs.

The protest included a public reading of a note intended for President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The note outlined demands such as consulting the clergy in state affairs, ensuring non-Buddhists are excluded from top offices, integrating Buddhist values in education, and safeguarding archaeological sites, underscoring the clergy's influence in shaping national policy.

