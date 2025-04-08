Prime Video Drops 'Khauf': A Haunting New Horror Series

The highly anticipated horror series 'Khauf', featuring Rajat Kapoor and Monika Panwar, is set to debut on Prime Video on April 18. The announcement came from the creators, promising a spine-chilling experience for horror enthusiasts.

According to Smita Singh, the creator and writer, 'Khauf' is designed to evoke both fear and emotion. The series centers around Madhu, a young woman who seeks refuge in a city hostel, only to become entangled in its sinister secrets.

Nikhil Madhok of Prime Video India emphasized the show's intense, layered storytelling while producer Sarita Patil praised Singh's ability to maintain a gripping atmosphere. Directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan, the series is produced by Matchbox Shots.

(With inputs from agencies.)