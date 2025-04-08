Remembering Dadi Ratan Mohini: A Beacon of Spiritual Legacy

Dadi Ratan Mohini, the revered administrative head of Brahma Kumaris, has passed away at the age of 101, as confirmed by the Mount Abu-headquartered organization. Her death marks a profound loss for the global spiritual community.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma described Dadi Ratan Mohini's passing as an immense loss to the realm of spiritual service. He lauded her as a luminous guide, whose compassionate nature and dedication to higher ideals impacted lives worldwide.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid homage to Dadi Ratan Mohini, epitomizing her life as a pillar of spiritual strength and brotherhood. He acknowledged her role in spreading Indian spiritual values to over 140 countries, leaving a lasting legacy of peace and human values.

(With inputs from agencies.)