Promoting Unity: Interfaith Dialogue and Inclusion

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan expressed his concern over discrimination in housing based on caste or religion, urging an end to such practices. He spoke at the 'Lokmat World Peace and Harmony Through Interfaith Dialogue' event, advocating for interfaith dialogue as a means to bridge societal divides.

Radhakrishnan emphasized the importance of teaching respect for all faiths in schools, suggesting that celebrating diverse religious festivals can promote understanding. He encouraged parents to expose their children to various places of worship, fostering empathy and appreciation for different religions.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan discussed the core values of Indian culture, emphasizing accountability and the strength found in diversity. The event, attended by notable figures, underscored the need for unity and compassion in building a harmonious society.

