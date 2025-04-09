Left Menu

Promoting Unity: Interfaith Dialogue and Inclusion

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, along with other dignitaries, highlighted the importance of interfaith dialogue to foster mutual respect and end discrimination based on caste or religion. They advocated for educational initiatives to promote inclusivity and celebrate diversity in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 08:23 IST
Promoting Unity: Interfaith Dialogue and Inclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan expressed his concern over discrimination in housing based on caste or religion, urging an end to such practices. He spoke at the 'Lokmat World Peace and Harmony Through Interfaith Dialogue' event, advocating for interfaith dialogue as a means to bridge societal divides.

Radhakrishnan emphasized the importance of teaching respect for all faiths in schools, suggesting that celebrating diverse religious festivals can promote understanding. He encouraged parents to expose their children to various places of worship, fostering empathy and appreciation for different religions.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan discussed the core values of Indian culture, emphasizing accountability and the strength found in diversity. The event, attended by notable figures, underscored the need for unity and compassion in building a harmonious society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025