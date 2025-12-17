Strategic Boost for Kota-Bundi Education: Major Reforms Aimed at Transformative Growth

A pivotal meeting unfolded on Wednesday at the Parliament House, convening Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to strategize the educational evolution of the Kota-Bundi region. The agenda was weighted with discussions on fortifying both higher and school education sectors.

Central to the dialogue was the aspiration to elevate IIIT Kota into a world-class institution, thereby refining educational standards across the Kota-Bundi locale. Speaker Om Birla underscored Kota's prominence as an educational nucleus, highlighting the locale's robust transport connectivity and emphasizing future integrations such as air links. Annually, over 150,000 aspirants converge on Kota for rigorous preparation for critical IIT and medical entrance exams, necessitating IIIT Kota's advancement.

The Speaker advocated for aligning IIIT Kota's development with the framework of elite IITs. Echoing this vision, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan detailed plans to augment IIIT Kota's student capacity to 25,000 over the next decade, while instituting Centres of Excellence and cutting-edge curricula.

Minister Pradhan enunciated plans to launch avant-garde courses in AI, Green Energy, and Atomic Studies to align with global employment dynamics. Given the Chambal River's environmental assets and the Rawatbhata nuclear facility's proximity, the region is poised for technical and energy-centric academic programs. A dedicated committee, under the Minister's directive, will present a report within a month to expedite these initiatives.

Emphasizing school education improvements in the Kota-Bundi constituency, Speaker Birla advocated for the 'Know Your Constitution' curriculum expansion to cultivate constitutional literacy among students. He championed national students' exposure to democratic institutions by encouraging participation in national competitions and parliamentary visits. Additionally, talks involved amplifying PM Shri schools, maximizing Rajasthan's educational allocations, and bolstering state-wide academic quality. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)