Embrace Mahavir's Teachings: A Path to Harmony

President Droupadi Murmu urges citizens to embrace Bhagwan Mahavir's teachings of peace and non-violence on Mahavir Jayanti. Murmu highlights Mahavir's message of 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma', emphasizing spirituality, simplicity, and detachment. She extends greetings to all citizens, particularly the Jain community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:04 IST
Bhagwan Mahavir
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has conveyed her greetings to citizens on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti, urging everyone to incorporate the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir into their lives to promote societal peace, non-violence, and harmony.

Acknowledging Bhagwan Mahavir as a symbol of non-violence and compassion, she emphasized his guiding principle of 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma', meaning non-violence is the supreme religion. President Murmu encourages embracing spirituality and the values of simplicity, kindness, and detachment from materialism.

During her state visit to Portugal and the Slovak Republic, President Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens, particularly the Jain community, in light of Mahavir Jayanti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

