Mayfair Witches Season 3: A Spellbinding Return to Salem

AMC Networks has announced the renewal of 'Mayfair Witches' for a third season, according to Deadline. The series, starring Alexandra Daddario, will be filmed in Salem, Massachusetts, with Thomas Schnauz onboard as co-showrunner alongside Esta Spalding. Schnauz joins under a lucrative two-year overall agreement with AMC Studios.

The upcoming season aims to explore the depths of witchcraft mythology, integrating new 'spellbound' families and incorporating the historical tapestry of Salem, renowned for its eerie witch trials and folklore. The narrative continues from the first two seasons set in New Orleans, the latter having concluded its run on March 2.

Esta Spalding, who helmed the first two seasons, expressed enthusiasm for Schnauz's participation, describing the new season as a 'contemporary twist on the Salem story.' Executive production is led by Mark Johnson, with Spalding, Schnauz, Michelle Ashford, and Tom Williams overseeing the project, which is based on Anne Rice's renowned 'The Lives of Mayfair Witches' novel.

In another development, actress Alexandra Daddario responded to criticism regarding her acting prowess, asserting her capabilities following her nomination for an Emmy Award in 'The White Lotus.' Daddario, known for roles in 'Percy Jackson,' 'Hall Pass,' and 'Baywatch,' defended her skills, attributing challenges to directing and script choices.

