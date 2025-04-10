Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Congress Leader Criticizes Mangeshkar Family Amid Hospital Scandal

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the Mangeshkar family of exploiting charitable status for personal gain following a pregnant woman's death denied entry to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Despite the hospital's founding intent, Wadettiwar chastises their lack of social contributions, while an inquiry reveals protocol violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:24 IST
In a stinging criticism, Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar labeled the Mangeshkar family as a 'gang of looters' following a controversy surrounding Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The hospital came under scrutiny after a pregnant woman named Tanisha Bhise died when allegedly denied admission due to deposit issues. Her death at another medical facility, post childbirth, prompted outrage.

The hospital, named after Marathi artist Deenanath Mangeshkar, stands on land donated by the Khilare Patil family. Wadettiwar accused the Mangeshkar family of failing to contribute socially despite their prestige, alleging misuse of the hospital's charitable status for financial benefit.

A government committee has since indicted the hospital for breaching norms by demanding advance payments in emergencies. The Mangeshkar family has yet to comment on these serious accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

