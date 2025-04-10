Cyber Police Crackdown on Pirated 'Chhaava' Distribution

In a decisive move against film piracy, the Mumbai South Region Cyber Police apprehended a man in Pune for allegedly distributing the popular Hindi film 'Chhaava' without permission through digital links.

The suspect, identified as Sagar Randhavan, aged 26, was arrested thanks to efforts by local police. He had purchased a domain to illegally stream the movie via an application, as reported by authorities.

The case, initiated based on a complaint from an anti-piracy agency executive, revealed the unauthorized distribution, impacting theatrical releases and breaching copyright laws with 1,818 links. Cyber police are tracking IP addresses linked to the distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)