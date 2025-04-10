Left Menu

Cyber Police Crackdown on Pirated 'Chhaava' Distribution

A man was arrested in Pune for circulating the film 'Chhaava' without authorization. Sagar Randhavan created links to distribute the movie illegally online. The case, investigated by Mumbai's Cyber Police, involved numerous internet links violating copyright laws and affecting its theatrical release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:00 IST
Cyber Police Crackdown on Pirated 'Chhaava' Distribution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive move against film piracy, the Mumbai South Region Cyber Police apprehended a man in Pune for allegedly distributing the popular Hindi film 'Chhaava' without permission through digital links.

The suspect, identified as Sagar Randhavan, aged 26, was arrested thanks to efforts by local police. He had purchased a domain to illegally stream the movie via an application, as reported by authorities.

The case, initiated based on a complaint from an anti-piracy agency executive, revealed the unauthorized distribution, impacting theatrical releases and breaching copyright laws with 1,818 links. Cyber police are tracking IP addresses linked to the distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

