India Steps into Global Cycling with Bajaj Pune Grand Tour

The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 is set to commence on Monday, marking a significant milestone in India's cycling sphere. Featuring 164 riders from 28 teams across 35 countries, this event offers qualification points for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

This race is India's first-ever Continental multi-stage Road Race for Men, classified under the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 2.2 category. The inclusion of this event under the UCI framework signifies India's entry into the global professional cycling calendar.

Despite the withdrawal of Morocco's team, the race still features the largest field for a UCI 2.2 category event, with significant representation from Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa. This provides Indian cyclists with a rare chance to compete against international elite teams on home turf, gaining crucial experience for future races.

(With inputs from agencies.)