Madhur Bajaj: A Somber Farewell to a Bajaj Auto Icon

Madhur Bajaj, a prominent figure and non-executive director at Bajaj Auto Ltd, has died at the age of 63. His passing occurred at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, early Friday morning, as confirmed by company sources.

Bajaj had been hospitalized a few days prior due to health complications, and unfortunately suffered a stroke two days before his demise.

The news marks a significant loss for the Bajaj Auto family and further details surrounding his passing are eagerly awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)