Madhur Bajaj: A Somber Farewell to a Bajaj Auto Icon
Madhur Bajaj, a non-executive director at Bajaj Auto Ltd, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai at the age of 63. A stroke he suffered two days prior led to his passing early Friday morning. More information about his passing is yet to be released.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhur Bajaj, a prominent figure and non-executive director at Bajaj Auto Ltd, has died at the age of 63. His passing occurred at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, early Friday morning, as confirmed by company sources.
Bajaj had been hospitalized a few days prior due to health complications, and unfortunately suffered a stroke two days before his demise.
The news marks a significant loss for the Bajaj Auto family and further details surrounding his passing are eagerly awaited.
