Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Dominates Box Office with Blockbuster Opening

'Jaat', a film starring Sunny Deol, collected Rs 11.6 crore at the domestic box office on its first day. Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher. It was produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Sunny Deol's latest action-packed feature, 'Jaat', has made a remarkable impact at the box office, raking in Rs 11.6 crore on its opening day, according to figures released by the film's producers.

The movie, a collaborative effort by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers, is helmed by writer-director Gopichand Malineni and also stars Randeep Hooda. The film premiered on April 10, drawing considerable attention from cinema-goers.

The production houses shared the successful opening on social media, highlighting the impressive earnings and urging fans to catch 'Jaat' during its theatrical run. Alongside Deol, the film features notable performances by Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher.

(With inputs from agencies.)

