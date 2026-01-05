Left Menu

Behind the Scenes: Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher's New Film Journey Begins

Actors Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher have started shooting for their new film, directed by Vikram Phadnis. The project, which also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, marks the first collaboration between Singh and Kher since their 2025 movie 'Jaat'. This upcoming film promises a captivating behind-the-scenes journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 11:46 IST
Actors Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher have embarked on a new cinematic journey as they commence shooting for an upcoming film directed by Vikram Phadnis. The announcement was made via an Instagram post by Singh, featuring images from the puja ceremony marking the start of the project.

This film marks a reunion for Singh and Kher, who previously worked together on the 2025 release 'Jaat', directed by Gopichand Malineni. The untitled project also welcomes actor Tahir Raj Bhasin to its ensemble cast and promises to bring an enchanting story to the audience.

While Saiyami Kher is also gearing up for her role in 'Haiwaan' alongside Akshay Kumar, Singh's latest work includes 'Tere Ishk Mein', where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon and Dhanush. Fans eagerly await more details about this exciting new chapter in Singh and Kher's film careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

