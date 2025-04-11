Akshay Kumar Reacts to Jaya Bachchan's Remark on 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, currently engaged in promoting his forthcoming release 'Kesari Chapter 2', addressed media comments involving his past films made by other industry peers. During a press event in Mumbai, a journalist mentioned veteran actress and political figure Jaya Bachchan, who reportedly expressed her reluctance to watch his 2017 movie 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' merely because of its title.

Reacting to the query, Kumar remarked humorously, "If she feels that way, she must be right; I wouldn't know. If making 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' was indeed a misstep, I'd trust her judgment." Released in 2017, the film starring Bhumi Pednekar alongside Kumar, shed light on the necessity of sanitation in rural India, inspired by a real-life event of a woman refusing to inhabit her marital home lacking proper toilet facilities.

In contrast, 'Kesari Chapter 2', set to hit theaters on April 18, has already piqued interest with its trailer, promising an intense and provocative courtroom drama led by Kumar. The film, joined by Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan, follows the acclaimed first installment featuring a historical narrative of valiant Sikh soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)