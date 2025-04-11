Left Menu

Kashi's Transformation: Balancing Heritage with Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the focus on inclusive development while critiquing opposition parties for prioritizing family-centric politics. During his 50th visit to Varanasi, he highlighted the region’s transformation into a health and economic hub, alongside initiatives in infrastructure, cultural enrichment, and preparations for the 2036 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:50 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jab at opposition parties, accusing them of prioritizing family over national interests, unlike his administration's focus on inclusive development. During a public address, Modi laid the foundation for 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore, highlighting his government's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (together with all, development for all).

Modi pointed out the transformation in Varanasi and the surrounding Purvanchal region over the past decade, noting how it has become a health capital due to increased accessibility to major hospitals. He also spotlighted the distribution of Ayushman Vay Vandana cards, which guarantee free treatment for seniors, with Varanasi issuing nearly 50,000 such cards.

The prime minister touched on various developmental initiatives, from infrastructure projects and cultural gatherings like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, to sports infrastructure with an eye on the 2036 Olympics. Additionally, Modi addressed economic growth through enhanced global recognition of local products, mentioning Uttar Pradesh's leadership in GI tagging as a sign of advancing local crafts and produce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

