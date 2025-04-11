Left Menu

Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Dusts Box Office Records with Blockbuster Opening

Sunny Deol's latest film 'Jaat' has stormed Indian theatres with impressive Box Office numbers, earning over Rs 9.5 crore on its debut day. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film features strong performances and has exceeded industry expectations with massive spot bookings, particularly in single-screen theatres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:45 IST
Poster of Jaat (Image source: Instagram @iamsunnydeol). Image Credit: ANI
In an electrifying show at the box office, Sunny Deol's action-packed film 'Jaat' has surpassed expectations with a monumental opening day collection. As reported by Box Office estimates, the film garnered over Rs 9.5 crore net in India on its debut, taking theatres by storm with its engaging storyline.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared insights on 'Jaat's performance via X, noting that the film gained momentum throughout its opening day. Despite opening on a partially observed #MahavirJayanti holiday with limited advance bookings, the film managed robust spot sales in mass-dominated regions, though urban centers showed lukewarm attendance.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, features a stellar cast, including Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu. Randeep shared his gratitude on social media for the positive reception of his character Ranatunga, crediting Deol and the production team for a fulfilling experience, enriched by moments of camaraderie on set.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

