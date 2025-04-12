Tribute to a Green Crusader: 'Vanajeevi' Ramaiah's Legacy

Daripalli Ramaiah, affectionately referred to as 'Vanajeevi,' passed away following a heart attack in Khammam district, Telangana, at the age of 87. A respected figure in environmental circles, Ramaiah planted over one crore saplings, earning him the Padma Shri in 2017 for his dedication to ecological conservation.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep condolences, emphasizing that Ramaiah's passing represents an 'irreparable loss' to society. The Chief Minister highlighted Ramaiah's philosophy that human survival is intertwined with the health of nature and the environment.

Ramaiah's direct involvement in promoting plantation and influencing societal attitudes towards environmental care has inspired generations, particularly the youth. His contributions are commemorated by those who shared his vision of a greener world, leaving behind a legacy of environmental stewardship.

