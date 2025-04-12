Left Menu

Tribute to a Green Crusader: 'Vanajeevi' Ramaiah's Legacy

Daripalli Ramaiah, known for planting over one crore saplings, passed away in Telangana at 87. A recipient of the Padma Shri in 2017, he was a revered environmentalist. His death is seen as an irreparable loss to society, marking the end of a life dedicated to nature's preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:44 IST
Tribute to a Green Crusader: 'Vanajeevi' Ramaiah's Legacy
Ramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Daripalli Ramaiah, affectionately referred to as 'Vanajeevi,' passed away following a heart attack in Khammam district, Telangana, at the age of 87. A respected figure in environmental circles, Ramaiah planted over one crore saplings, earning him the Padma Shri in 2017 for his dedication to ecological conservation.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep condolences, emphasizing that Ramaiah's passing represents an 'irreparable loss' to society. The Chief Minister highlighted Ramaiah's philosophy that human survival is intertwined with the health of nature and the environment.

Ramaiah's direct involvement in promoting plantation and influencing societal attitudes towards environmental care has inspired generations, particularly the youth. His contributions are commemorated by those who shared his vision of a greener world, leaving behind a legacy of environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025