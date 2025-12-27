Left Menu

Battle to Preserve Aravalli: Environmentalists Challenge Supreme Court's Mining Ruling

Environmental activist Neelam Ahluwalia urges the Supreme Court to reconsider its mining-friendly ruling on the Aravalli range. Critics argue that the decision, driven by an inadequate definition, endangers the ecosystem and lacks transparency. Ahluwalia emphasizes the need for comprehensive impact assessments and public consultations to safeguard the fragile region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:34 IST
Battle to Preserve Aravalli: Environmentalists Challenge Supreme Court's Mining Ruling
A drone view of Aravallis in Ajmer (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Environmental activist Neelam Ahluwalia of the Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyaan has called for the Supreme Court to overturn its decision supporting the Centre's new definition of the Aravalli range, cautioning it could lead to expanded mining activities.

Ahluwalia argues the Supreme Court's approval of a height-based definition introduced without proper study could endanger millions by modifying a critical ecosystem. She insists the redefinition risks agricultural and climatic stability by catering to mining interests.

Criticism from environmentalists and opposition parties highlights the absence of a detailed environmental impact assessment. With ongoing mining activities causing severe ecological damage, activists demand immediate cessation and thorough public discourse before policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Zelenskiy's Crucial Peace Meeting Amid Escalating Conflict

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Zelenskiy's Crucial Peace Meeting Amid Esca...

 Global
2
Delhi Police Amp Up Security for a Safe New Year Celebration

Delhi Police Amp Up Security for a Safe New Year Celebration

 India
3
BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

 India
4
England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025