Battle to Preserve Aravalli: Environmentalists Challenge Supreme Court's Mining Ruling

Environmental activist Neelam Ahluwalia of the Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyaan has called for the Supreme Court to overturn its decision supporting the Centre's new definition of the Aravalli range, cautioning it could lead to expanded mining activities.

Ahluwalia argues the Supreme Court's approval of a height-based definition introduced without proper study could endanger millions by modifying a critical ecosystem. She insists the redefinition risks agricultural and climatic stability by catering to mining interests.

Criticism from environmentalists and opposition parties highlights the absence of a detailed environmental impact assessment. With ongoing mining activities causing severe ecological damage, activists demand immediate cessation and thorough public discourse before policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)