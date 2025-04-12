Left Menu

Tom Felton Teases Return to the Wizarding World

Tom Felton expresses excitement about the new 'Harry Potter' TV series and teases a cameo as a younger Draco Malfoy. The series aims to be a more detailed adaptation of JK Rowling's books. Felton remains in touch with his co-stars and hints at potential surprises in the show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:47 IST
British actor Tom Felton, known for his role as Draco Malfoy, has suggested he may make a surprise appearance in the forthcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series. The series, which could begin filming this year, promises to delve deeper into J.K. Rowling's literary world compared to the original film adaptations.

Felton, who captivated audiences in all eight 'Harry Potter' films, revealed his enthusiasm for revisiting the wizarding realm. Speaking to People magazine, he mentioned potentially knocking on the younger Draco's door and hinted at a cameo as an extra in the background scenes of the new series.

Despite the passage of time, Felton maintains a strong connection with his former co-stars through WhatsApp. Although he remained discreet about the group's members, he noted the enduring friendship between the Slytherins and Gryffindors. The new show also enlists talents like Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, enhancing the anticipation for fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

