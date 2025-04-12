Tom Felton Teases Return to the Wizarding World

British actor Tom Felton, known for his role as Draco Malfoy, has suggested he may make a surprise appearance in the forthcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series. The series, which could begin filming this year, promises to delve deeper into J.K. Rowling's literary world compared to the original film adaptations.

Felton, who captivated audiences in all eight 'Harry Potter' films, revealed his enthusiasm for revisiting the wizarding realm. Speaking to People magazine, he mentioned potentially knocking on the younger Draco's door and hinted at a cameo as an extra in the background scenes of the new series.

Despite the passage of time, Felton maintains a strong connection with his former co-stars through WhatsApp. Although he remained discreet about the group's members, he noted the enduring friendship between the Slytherins and Gryffindors. The new show also enlists talents like Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, enhancing the anticipation for fans worldwide.

