Odisha Flavors Debut in Singapore: A Culinary Diplomacy
The Odisha Food Festival in Singapore showcased the state’s culinary diversity, cultural heritage, and tourism potential. The event included an Odia Cuisine workshop and attracted interest from business groups in Singapore. It marks a significant step in enhancing the Odisha-Singapore connection and promoting Odisha's tourism and investment opportunities.
The High Commission of India in Singapore recently hosted a vibrant Odisha Food Festival, attracting over 120 special guests. The festival, held from April 10-12, was a collaboration between Odisha Tourism, Global Schools Foundation, and Odia Society Singapore.
The event showcased Odisha's rich culinary traditions with a special lunch featuring authentic Odia dishes. The festival aimed to highlight Odisha's cultural heritage, promoting its tourism potential. Experienced chefs from Odisha conducted a workshop to teach participants traditional Odia cooking techniques.
Vijay Pradhan of the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation led the festival's culinary presentations. The festival strengthened the Odisha-Singapore connection, following visits by Singapore's President and Odisha's Chief Minister. Singaporean business groups have shown investment interest, recognizing Odisha's tourism potential.
