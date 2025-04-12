Odisha Flavors Debut in Singapore: A Culinary Diplomacy

The High Commission of India in Singapore recently hosted a vibrant Odisha Food Festival, attracting over 120 special guests. The festival, held from April 10-12, was a collaboration between Odisha Tourism, Global Schools Foundation, and Odia Society Singapore.

The event showcased Odisha's rich culinary traditions with a special lunch featuring authentic Odia dishes. The festival aimed to highlight Odisha's cultural heritage, promoting its tourism potential. Experienced chefs from Odisha conducted a workshop to teach participants traditional Odia cooking techniques.

Vijay Pradhan of the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation led the festival's culinary presentations. The festival strengthened the Odisha-Singapore connection, following visits by Singapore's President and Odisha's Chief Minister. Singaporean business groups have shown investment interest, recognizing Odisha's tourism potential.

