Temple Traditions Over State: The Ayodhya Debate

The Ayodhya Parv, a three-day event hosted at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, spotlighted a compelling debate on temple management. A key speaker, Mahant Avdhesh Das, argued that temples should be managed according to traditional practices, not state mechanisms. He emphasized that religion can influence politics, but politics should not dictate religious practices.

Historian Bharat Gupta echoed this sentiment, suggesting that temples are best managed by those who follow the traditions they represent. He noted the example of the Ram Janmabhoomi site, where a non-governmental trust oversees management, unlike other major temples across India under governmental control.

In a contrasting discourse, the evening session explored Goswami Tulsidas's influence on Indian culture with insights from academic and cultural scholars. The session was attended by Mahant Mithilesh Nandini Sharan and other eminent personalities from the academic and art sectors.

