Left Menu

Mizoram's Vibrant Palm Sunday Celebrations

Palm Sunday was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Mizoram, marking Jesus's entry into Jerusalem before his crucifixion. Children led processions carrying palm leaves, chanting 'Hosanna'. Special church services and teas marked the day across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 13-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 10:23 IST
Mizoram's Vibrant Palm Sunday Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Palm Sunday was celebrated with fervor across the Christian-majority state of Mizoram, commemorating the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion. The event saw communities coming together in a colorful display of faith and tradition.

Early morning processions were led by children in various towns and villages, where they carried palm leaves and chanted 'Hosanna' while singing songs of praise. These joyous processions were a vibrant testament to the community's faith.

Churches across different Christian denominations held special prayer services, with adults joining in alongside the children. As part of the celebrations, churches served special teas, providing a moment for reflection and fellowship among the congregants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025