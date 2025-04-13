Mizoram's Vibrant Palm Sunday Celebrations

Palm Sunday was celebrated with fervor across the Christian-majority state of Mizoram, commemorating the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion. The event saw communities coming together in a colorful display of faith and tradition.

Early morning processions were led by children in various towns and villages, where they carried palm leaves and chanted 'Hosanna' while singing songs of praise. These joyous processions were a vibrant testament to the community's faith.

Churches across different Christian denominations held special prayer services, with adults joining in alongside the children. As part of the celebrations, churches served special teas, providing a moment for reflection and fellowship among the congregants.

(With inputs from agencies.)