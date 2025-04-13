Operation Ground Zero: The Fall of Gazi Baba
The 2003 BSF operation in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the death of terrorist Gazi Baba, significantly weakening the Jaish-e-Mohammed. This operation is now the subject of a film titled 'Ground Zero.' Emraan Hashmi plays Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the successful mission.
The Border Security Force (BSF) operation in 2003, resulting in the death of infamous terrorist Gazi Baba, is now the subject of a forthcoming action film, 'Ground Zero,' set for release on April 25. The operation critically weakened the Jaish-e-Mohammed, as it lost a key leader.
Actor Emraan Hashmi portrays Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, the officer who led the successful mission. The operation, part of BSF's history since its formation in 1965, earned the force multiple gallantry awards, affirming their contribution to national security.
The intricate mission involved breaking into a building and confronting militants. Despite heavy resistance, BSF officers managed to neutralize Gazi Baba, earning accolades and medals for their bravery in a pivotal counter-terrorism success.
