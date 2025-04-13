Left Menu

Honoring Jallianwala Bagh: Remembering the Martyrs

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to the martyrs of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, emphasizing India's indebtedness to them. The massacre occurred when British forces gunned down protesters opposing the Rowlatt Act in Amritsar. Murmu expressed confidence in the continued inspiration these martyrs provide to the nation.

Updated: 13-04-2025 10:58 IST
President Droupadi Murmu has offered tributes to the martyrs of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, affirming India's eternal gratitude to those who fell in the brutal incident.

The massacre, considered one of the darkest chapters of India's colonial history, saw British forces unleash gunfire on peaceful protesters in Amritsar, Punjab. The protesters had gathered to oppose the oppressive Rowlatt Act.

In a heartfelt message on X, President Murmu expressed confidence that the inspirational legacy of these martyrs continues to fuel the nation's progress and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

