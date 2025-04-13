Paramvir Singh Cheema's Punjabi Film Debut: 'Pitt Siyapa' Promises Laughter and Drama

Actor Paramvir Singh Cheema, recognized for his roles in popular web series like 'Chamak' and 'Black Warrant', is set to debut in Punjabi cinema with the upcoming film 'Pitt Siyapa'.

Directed by Rupinder Chahal and featuring actress Sonam Bajwa, 'Pitt Siyapa' promises to be a blend of comedy and drama. Cheema shared this exciting news on his Instagram on the festive day of Baisakhi, hinting at a delightful cinematic experience.

Cheema, who recently appeared in SonyLIV's series 'Chamak - The Conclusion', is also gearing up for his debut in Hindi cinema with the sequel to the classic 1997 film, 'Border'.

(With inputs from agencies.)