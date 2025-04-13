Jai Bhim Foot March Celebrates Ambedkar's Legacy

The Latur district administration commemorated the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar with a 'Jai Bhim' foot march on Sunday. Spearheaded by Deputy Collector Ahilya Gathal and Sub-Divisional Officer Rohini Narhe-Virole, the march saw enthusiastic participation from students across various schools and colleges.

The event commenced with a floral tribute to Dr. Ambedkar and featured a vibrant cultural display. Students showcased a traditional lezim dance and carried placards displaying Ambedkar's quotes, adding visual charm to the event. A float was part of the procession, symbolizing Ambedkar's enduring legacy.

During the festivities, a new initiative called 'Ghar Ghar Samvidhan' (The Constitution in Every Home) was launched to promote constitutional awareness. The march concluded at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Park, passing through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, where officials placed a garland on Dr. Ambedkar's statue.

