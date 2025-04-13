Left Menu

Jackie Stewart's Heartfelt Drive for Dementia Awareness

Formula 1 legend Jackie Stewart wore a helmet signed by all living F1 champions, including Michael Schumacher, to drive his iconic car for charity. The event was organized to raise awareness for Race Against Dementia, founded by Stewart, whose wife suffers from the disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sakhir | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:04 IST
Jackie Stewart's Heartfelt Drive for Dementia Awareness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former Formula 1 champion Jackie Stewart took to the track ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, donning a helmet bearing the signature of every living F1 champion. Included among these was Michael Schumacher, who provided his signature with the aid of his wife, Corinna.

The event was organized to support the Race Against Dementia charity, which Stewart founded. Schumacher's public appearances have been nonexistent since a severe skiing accident in 2013, and detailed updates about his condition remain sparse. Stewart expressed appreciation for Schumacher's contribution.

Stewart, now 85 and a three-time F1 champion, drove his 1973 Tyrrell car to promote the cause. His commitment is deeply personal; his wife, Helen, battles dementia. Stewart shared his hope for a cure, revealing Helen's recent struggle to recognize him. The charity aims to fund significant research efforts against this disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025