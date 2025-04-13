Jackie Stewart's Heartfelt Drive for Dementia Awareness

Former Formula 1 champion Jackie Stewart took to the track ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, donning a helmet bearing the signature of every living F1 champion. Included among these was Michael Schumacher, who provided his signature with the aid of his wife, Corinna.

The event was organized to support the Race Against Dementia charity, which Stewart founded. Schumacher's public appearances have been nonexistent since a severe skiing accident in 2013, and detailed updates about his condition remain sparse. Stewart expressed appreciation for Schumacher's contribution.

Stewart, now 85 and a three-time F1 champion, drove his 1973 Tyrrell car to promote the cause. His commitment is deeply personal; his wife, Helen, battles dementia. Stewart shared his hope for a cure, revealing Helen's recent struggle to recognize him. The charity aims to fund significant research efforts against this disease.

