Detective Conan Meets the Skies at Tokyo Skytree

Tokyo Skytree is hosting 'DETECTIVE CONAN x TOKYO SKYTREE The Dazzling SKYTREE,' a unique collaboration event with the anime series 'Detective Conan.' Running from April 15 to July 14, 2025, the event offers themed exhibits, exclusive merchandise, and a special light show inspired by the anime's characters.

Fans of the popular anime series 'Detective Conan' can now see their favorite characters in a whole new light at Tokyo Skytree. The iconic tower is hosting a first-of-its-kind themed event called 'DETECTIVE CONAN x TOKYO SKYTREE The Dazzling SKYTREE,' which starts on April 15 and continues until July 14, 2025.

On the 450-meter-high Tembo Galleria, visitors can explore an exhibition featuring key visuals from the collaboration. This includes limited-edition goods and a specialized cafe menu, along with photo opportunities with beloved characters. Meanwhile, the SKYTREE ROUND THEATER on the 350-meter-high Tembo Deck will screen exclusive videos projected on a giant window screen, surrounded by themed lighting displays.

The event also features daily meet-and-greets with Skytree's own mascot, Sorakara-chan, dressed as Detective Conan. Special admission tickets with collectible novelty cards add to the fanfare, making this a must-visit event for anime enthusiasts. The collaboration aims to attract tourists to Japan, offering a memorable experience high above the bustling cityscape of Tokyo.

