Echoes of Equality: Dr. B R Ambedkar's Unyielding Legacy

As India observes the 135th anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar's birth, his influence transcends historical references, persisting in contemporary debates surrounding caste, equality, and democracy. His ideals echo in courtrooms, protests, and digital discussions, emphasizing that these issues remain unresolved.

Ambedkar, the Indian Constitution's chief architect, was more than a jurist; he was a revolutionary thinker envisioning a caste-free, egalitarian India. His critiques of the caste system, notably articulated in his renowned essay Annihilation of Caste, continue to inspire discussions on social justice and reservation.

Despite political leaders frequently paying homage, Ambedkar's ideas often become politically co-opted, avoiding acknowledgment of his strong stance against caste oppression. As the nation grapples with class and communal tensions, Ambedkar's words remain a clarion call for true democracy grounded in social and economic equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)