Bohag Bihu Celebrations: A Cultural Extravaganza in Assam

Celebrations in Assam are in full swing as Bohag Bihu, marking the Assamese New Year, brings a month-long festivity. Distinguished leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have extended their greetings, underscoring the cultural significance of this vibrant festival.

Known as Rongali Bihu, the festivities commence with Garu Bihu, a day dedicated to cattle, signifying deep respect for nature and livestock. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized this unique tradition's role in reconnecting with nature and cultural roots.

The state pulsates with joy as people indulge in exchanges of gifts, visits to family and friends, and participation in cultural shows. Bihu songs and dances form the cultural backbone of these celebrations, uniting Assamese across the globe in a shared heritage.

