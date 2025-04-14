Bohag Bihu Celebrations: A Cultural Extravaganza in Assam
Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, marks the Assamese New Year and is celebrated with fervor across Assam. Prominent figures like President Murmu and PM Modi extended greetings. The festival emphasizes cultural traditions with rituals like Garu Bihu, showcasing deep-rooted connections with nature and community harmony.
- Country:
- India
Celebrations in Assam are in full swing as Bohag Bihu, marking the Assamese New Year, brings a month-long festivity. Distinguished leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have extended their greetings, underscoring the cultural significance of this vibrant festival.
Known as Rongali Bihu, the festivities commence with Garu Bihu, a day dedicated to cattle, signifying deep respect for nature and livestock. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized this unique tradition's role in reconnecting with nature and cultural roots.
The state pulsates with joy as people indulge in exchanges of gifts, visits to family and friends, and participation in cultural shows. Bihu songs and dances form the cultural backbone of these celebrations, uniting Assamese across the globe in a shared heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Heartfelt Festive Wishes for a Prosperous New Year
Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation for New Eye Care Facility in Nagpur
Prime Minister Modi Addresses Textile Waste Crisis in 'Mann Ki Baat'
President Murmu Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings, Calls for Harmony
President Murmu Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings to the Nation