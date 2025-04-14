Honoring Ambedkar: A Legacy of Justice
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang honored Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary. Tamang praised Ambedkar's vision and wisdom, highlighting his role as a social reformer and economist. He emphasized the importance of upholding the values Ambedkar championed, which continue to inspire generations.
On Monday, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang paid homage to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, commemorating his 134th birth anniversary. Tamang celebrated Ambedkar as a towering figure in history, lauding his extraordinary vision and wisdom.
According to Tamang, the Constitution serves as a testament to Ambedkar's unparalleled contributions to the nation. He referred to Ambedkar as a distinguished economist and social reformer who profoundly impacted numerous areas of society.
Tamang reiterated that Dr. Ambedkar's relentless efforts toward achieving social and economic justice continue to inspire future generations. He called for a steadfast commitment to upholding the values in the Constitution to honor Ambedkar's enduring legacy.
