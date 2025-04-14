Honoring Ambedkar: A Legacy of Justice

On Monday, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang paid homage to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, commemorating his 134th birth anniversary. Tamang celebrated Ambedkar as a towering figure in history, lauding his extraordinary vision and wisdom.

According to Tamang, the Constitution serves as a testament to Ambedkar's unparalleled contributions to the nation. He referred to Ambedkar as a distinguished economist and social reformer who profoundly impacted numerous areas of society.

Tamang reiterated that Dr. Ambedkar's relentless efforts toward achieving social and economic justice continue to inspire future generations. He called for a steadfast commitment to upholding the values in the Constitution to honor Ambedkar's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)