Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader Demands Justice in Teen's Alleged Rape
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai accused the police and state government of protecting a sub-inspector involved in the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl. Rai promised the victim's family support from the Congress party and called for the immediate arrest of the accused.
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has leveled serious allegations against the state police and government regarding the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl. Rai claims that authorities are shielding the primary accused, a sub-inspector, from justice.
During a visit to the victim's village, Rai assured the family of full support from the Congress party. He criticized what he described as a collapse of law and order, urging swift action against the accused sub-inspector, Amit Kumar Maurya, who has petitioned for a CBI investigation.
Rai has called for significant support for the victim's family, including monetary compensation and basic amenities. Meanwhile, the police are actively searching for the absconding accused and have announced a reward for information leading to his arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
