Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader Demands Justice in Teen's Alleged Rape

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai accused the police and state government of protecting a sub-inspector involved in the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl. Rai promised the victim's family support from the Congress party and called for the immediate arrest of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader Demands Justice in Teen's Alleged Rape
Ajay Rai
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has leveled serious allegations against the state police and government regarding the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl. Rai claims that authorities are shielding the primary accused, a sub-inspector, from justice.

During a visit to the victim's village, Rai assured the family of full support from the Congress party. He criticized what he described as a collapse of law and order, urging swift action against the accused sub-inspector, Amit Kumar Maurya, who has petitioned for a CBI investigation.

Rai has called for significant support for the victim's family, including monetary compensation and basic amenities. Meanwhile, the police are actively searching for the absconding accused and have announced a reward for information leading to his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Showdown: U.S. Eyes Greenland, EU Backs Denmark

Diplomatic Showdown: U.S. Eyes Greenland, EU Backs Denmark

 Global
2
Goa's Water Security Strategy: No New Mhadei Diversion by Karnataka

Goa's Water Security Strategy: No New Mhadei Diversion by Karnataka

 India
3
France Bars Right-Wing Group from Engaging in Anti-Migrant Activities

France Bars Right-Wing Group from Engaging in Anti-Migrant Activities

 France
4
West Bengal Faces Raw Jute Crisis: Meetings, Proposals, and Enforcement

West Bengal Faces Raw Jute Crisis: Meetings, Proposals, and Enforcement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026