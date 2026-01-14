Justice for Anjel: Tripura CM Seeks Swift Action
Tripura CM Manik Saha visits Anjel Chakma's family, urging justice in his murder. Assures that Uttarakhand CM will not spare the culprits. Anjel was attacked while saving his brother in Dehradun. Five accused arrested, one absconding. Saha to discuss case progress in an upcoming Delhi visit.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has been assured by Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami that those involved in Anjel Chakma's murder will face justice.
Anjel, a 24-year-old from Tripura's Unakoti district, died following an attack in Dehradun while defending his brother Michael from assailants.
In a meeting with the victim's family, Saha emphasized continuous efforts to expedite the investigation, with five arrests made and one suspect still at large. Efforts are underway as Saha plans to discuss the case further in Delhi.