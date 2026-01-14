Justice for Anjel: Tripura CM Seeks Swift Action

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has been assured by Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami that those involved in Anjel Chakma's murder will face justice.

Anjel, a 24-year-old from Tripura's Unakoti district, died following an attack in Dehradun while defending his brother Michael from assailants.

In a meeting with the victim's family, Saha emphasized continuous efforts to expedite the investigation, with five arrests made and one suspect still at large. Efforts are underway as Saha plans to discuss the case further in Delhi.