Kanika House: An Art Deco Gem and the Legacy of B R Ambedkar
Kanika House, an art deco bungalow in Delhi, was home to B R Ambedkar while he served as India's first law minister. This historic site witnessed India's freedom struggle. Designed in the 1930s, the building later became the Polish ambassador's residence, maintaining its iconic architectural charm.
- Country:
- India
Kanika House, an architectural marvel located in the heart of Delhi, stands as a testament to India's rich history. Originally built for the princely state of Kanika, it became the residence of Babasaheb B R Ambedkar, India's first law minister. As he drafted the nation's Constitution, this art deco gem bore witness to pivotal moments in India's history.
Constructed in the 1930s and designed by architect Karl Malte von Heinz, Kanika House is celebrated for its distinct art deco style, a rarity in Delhi's architectural landscape. The building's design and history offer a glimpse into an era where structural art spoke volumes about the country's socio-political narrative.
Beyond its historical significance, Kanika House has undergone shifts in purpose over the decades, later serving as the Polish ambassador's residence. Despite these changes, the bungalow retains its grandeur, continuing to captivate those interested in the intertwining of architectural beauty and historical significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP Demands Resignation of Delhi Law Minister Amid Riot Allegations
Kerala Law Minister Criticizes New Waqf Amendment Act Amid Protests
Not fair to say cash recovery incident being used by govt to grab power of judicial appointments: Ex-Law Minister Ashwani Kumar.
Time to replace present collegium system of judicial appointments: Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar to PTI on NJAC revival.
Supreme Court should review in-house procedure to make it more just, balanced: Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar to PTI on cash recovery row.