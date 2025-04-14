Left Menu

Kanika House: An Art Deco Gem and the Legacy of B R Ambedkar

Kanika House, an art deco bungalow in Delhi, was home to B R Ambedkar while he served as India's first law minister. This historic site witnessed India's freedom struggle. Designed in the 1930s, the building later became the Polish ambassador's residence, maintaining its iconic architectural charm.

Kanika House: An Art Deco Gem and the Legacy of B R Ambedkar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kanika House, an architectural marvel located in the heart of Delhi, stands as a testament to India's rich history. Originally built for the princely state of Kanika, it became the residence of Babasaheb B R Ambedkar, India's first law minister. As he drafted the nation's Constitution, this art deco gem bore witness to pivotal moments in India's history.

Constructed in the 1930s and designed by architect Karl Malte von Heinz, Kanika House is celebrated for its distinct art deco style, a rarity in Delhi's architectural landscape. The building's design and history offer a glimpse into an era where structural art spoke volumes about the country's socio-political narrative.

Beyond its historical significance, Kanika House has undergone shifts in purpose over the decades, later serving as the Polish ambassador's residence. Despite these changes, the bungalow retains its grandeur, continuing to captivate those interested in the intertwining of architectural beauty and historical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

